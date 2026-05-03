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May 3, 2026, 3:20 PM

830 Palestinians martyred in Gaza since Oct. 2025: ministry

830 Palestinians martyred in Gaza since Oct. 2025: ministry

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has said that 830 Palestinian people have been martyred and 2,345 others have been wounded since October 2025.

The ministry added that two Palestinians have been martyred and three others were wounded in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

This is while that that 767 bodies have been pulled from the rubble since October 2025.

According to the available data, 27,610 Palestinian people have been martyred since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in the enclave on October 07, 2023.

In addition, 172,448 Palestinian people have been injured in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

MNA/6818703

News ID 244185

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