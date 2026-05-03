830 Palestinians martyred in Gaza since Oct. 2025: ministry

The ministry added that two Palestinians have been martyred and three others were wounded in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

This is while that that 767 bodies have been pulled from the rubble since October 2025.

According to the available data, 27,610 Palestinian people have been martyred since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in the enclave on October 07, 2023.

In addition, 172,448 Palestinian people have been injured in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

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