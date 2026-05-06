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May 6, 2026, 4:17 PM

Gaza death toll reaches 72,619 since Oct. 07, 2023: ministry

Gaza death toll reaches 72,619 since Oct. 07, 2023: ministry

TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has put the number of Palestinian people martyred by the Israeli forces since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas on October 07, 2023 at 72,619.

According to the ministry, four Palestinians were martyred and 16 others were transferred to the hospitals in the enclave for treatment over the past 24 hours.

Among the martyrs, three people were recently martyred in the Israeli regime's attacks, and the body of another martyr has been pulled from under the rubble.

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip emphasized that a number of victims remain under the rubble or in the streets, and that relief forces are unable to reach them due to field conditions.

Since the ceasefire was announced on October 11, the number of martyrs has reached 837 and the number of injured has reached 2,381.

During this period, 769 cases of bodies, removed from the rubble, have been recorded.

Since the beginning of the Israeli war against Hamas on October 7, 2023, the total number of martyrs in Gaza has increased to 72,619 and the number of injured to 172,484.

MNA/6821996

News ID 244269

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