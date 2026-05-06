  1. Politics
May 6, 2026, 5:52 PM

FM Araghchi:

Iran hopes China plays role in promoting peace, ending war

Iran hopes China plays role in promoting peace, ending war

TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – The Iranian foreign minister has said that Iran hopes China to play a constructive role in advancing peace and end to war in the region, stressing that Iran backs China’s role in restoration of peace and security in the region.

He made the remarks after wrapping up his China’s visit, emphasizing, “I have had a constructive meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.”

“Both sides reaffirmed Iran’s right to uphold national sovereignty and national dignity.

“The Iranian side appreciated China’s four-point proposal for maintaining and promoting regional peace and stability,” Iran’s top diplomat underlined.  

Iran trusts China and looks forward to its continued active role in promoting peace and ending the conflict in the region, as well as supporting the establishment of a new post-war regional framework that can balance development and security, Araghchi added.

Iran hopes China to play role in promoting peace, ending war

MNA

News ID 244274

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