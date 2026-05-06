  1. Politics
May 6, 2026, 11:32 AM

Iran, Saudi FMs discuss diplomacy to prevent escalation

Iran, Saudi FMs discuss diplomacy to prevent escalation

TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – The Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers discussed regional developments by phone, stressing the need to continue diplomatic efforts and regional cooperation to avoid renewed tensions.

Iran's Abbas Araghchi, currently visiting Beijing, spoke with Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, with both sides underscoring the importance of sustained dialogue among regional states to prevent further escalation, according to an Iranian foreign ministry statement.

No further details of the conversation were immediately released.

The call comes as Araghchi has been briefing regional and international counterparts on the diplomatic efforts to end the war, including recent talks with China, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Iraq, and the European Union.

MNA

News ID 244259

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