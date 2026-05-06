China condemns 'illegal war' on Iran, backs peace push

The two foreign ministers discussed a range of bilateral issues, including economic and trade cooperation and progress on implementing existing agreements, before turning to the regional situation.

Araghchi described China as a close friend and strategic partner, expressing Iran's firm commitment to deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership based on mutual respect and trust. "Our strategic cooperation will continue stronger than before in the new circumstances," he was quoted as saying.

The Iranian minister briefed Wang on the crimes committed by the United States and Israel against the Iranian people during the 40-day war and their gross violations of humanitarian law. He thanked Beijing for its principled stance condemning violations of the UN Charter and for its responsible approach against the US abuse of the Security Council.

With China assuming the rotating presidency of the Security Council, Araghchi voiced hope that Beijing's continued effective role would lead to constructive steps to prevent further lawlessness and breaches of international peace and security.

On diplomacy, Araghchi updated Wang on the ongoing process, including Iran-US talks mediated by Pakistan, stressing that while Iran remains fully prepared to defend itself, it is equally serious and steadfast on the diplomatic track.

Wang Yi praised the Iranian people's resistance and Iran's good faith and responsible approach, particularly Araghchi's diplomatic efforts to prevent escalation. He reaffirmed China's support for Iran's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and national security.

"China's principled position is opposition to the use of force and the continuation of this illegal war, whose damaging consequences extend beyond Iran to all nations and peoples of the region and the world," Wang said.

He cited a four-point plan proposed by China's president for an immediate and definitive end to the war and the establishment of lasting peace, and underscored Beijing's firm support for diplomacy and dialogue.

The two sides also reviewed progress on economic and commercial agreements and agreed to continue high-level meetings and consultations.

MNA