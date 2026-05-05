  1. Politics
May 5, 2026, 6:20 PM

Iran is a new superpower standing up to US: Mokhber

Iran is a new superpower standing up to US: Mokhber

TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – An assistant to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Mohammad Mokhber has said that Iran, as a newly emerged superpower, stands up to the United States on the global stage.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution's Assistant emphasized in remarks on Tuesday that, "The Strait of Hormuz has been closed and will not be opened except by the will of the Islamic Republic of Iran."


Mokhber also referred to the claims made by the US President Donald Trump about the Islamic Republic of Iran's missile capabilities, saying that "Trump talks too much nonsense."


He further said that Iran as a newly emerged superpower which has stood up to the American superpower, will advance battle in a way that will benfit the people of Iran.


MNA/6821156

News ID 244241

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