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May 6, 2026, 1:46 PM

Pakistan welcomes US withdrawal from the Strait of Hormuz

Pakistan welcomes US withdrawal from the Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday has welcomed US President Donald Trump’s decision to pause “Project Freedom” and withdrew from the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

"Pakistan remains firmly committed to supporting all efforts that promote restraint and a peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy. We are very hopeful that the current momentum will lead to a lasting agreement that secures durable peace and stability for the region and beyond," Shehbaz Sharif wrote on US social media platform X.

In recent days, the United States, within the framework of a plan called Project Freedom, intended to violate the ceasefire with Iran and violate Iran's security zone in the Strait of Hormuz.

In addition to welcoming US President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Strait of Hormuz’s security project, Sharif emphasized that this action will help strengthen regional peace and stability.

The reaction of the powerful Armed Forces of the country caused Washington to retreat from the adventurism.

MNA/6821972

News ID 244264

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