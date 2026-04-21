Iran's foreign ministry slams US act of piracy in Sea of Oman

Iran's Foreign Ministry issues a statement condemning the US attack on a commercial vessel and the abduction of crew and families.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the “criminal and illegal” attack by the United States on the Iranian commercial vessel Touska in the Sea of Oman, near Iran’s territorial waters, it said.

The vessel was targeted in a “piratical act” that violated international law, the UN Charter, and a recent ceasefire agreement, the ministry added.

It further underlined that the crew and their families were intimidated and taken hostage during the incident.

"The United Nations, the Security Council, and the International Maritime Organization must immediately condemn the attack and take urgent action to secure the release of the vessel and all those on board," the foreign ministry emphasized.

It concluded by saying that the United States will bear full responsibility for the consequences of the dangerous escalation, and Iran will use all available means to defend its sovereignty and protect the rights of its citizens.

MNA