Khatam al-Anbia warns US against continuation of blockade

In a statement released on Saturday, the Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters stressed that if the US aggressive military continues naval blockade, banditry, and piracy in the region, it will face a response from Iran’s powerful Armed Forces.

The statement said the US should be aware that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran possess greater might and readiness than before to defend the country’s sovereignty, territory, and national interests. It added that the US military had already experienced part of Iran’s offensive capabilities during the “third imposed war”.

The headquarters further stated that Iranian forces remain prepared and determined to monitor the behavior and movements of their enemies in the region, while continuing to manage and control the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

It warned that in the event of renewed aggression by the US and the Zionist regime, they would face even heavier losses.

On February 28, the United States and the Israeli regime launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran, during which then Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and several senior military officials were martyred.

Iranian Armed Forces responded with weeks of missile and drone strikes targeting American and Israeli military positions in the occupied territories and the Persian Gulf region, inflicting heavy damages in 100 waves of counterattacks over a period of 40 days.

A Pakistani-mediated ceasefire lasting two weeks was reached on April 8, paving the way for talks in Islamabad. During those negotiations, Iran put forward a ten-point proposal that included the withdrawal of US forces and the removal of sanctions.

However, after 21 hours of negotiations on April 11 and 12, the sides failed to reach a deal, with Iranian representatives pointing to deep mistrust regarding Washington’s willingness to honor its commitments.

Iran has made clear that any return to ceasefire negotiations depends on the lifting of the US naval blockade. Officials have argued that the continued blockade constitutes a violation of the truce.

MNA/TSN