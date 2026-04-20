  1. Politics
Apr 20, 2026, 8:05 AM

Military spokesman:

Iran to soon respond to US military's armed piracy

Iran to soon respond to US military's armed piracy

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – The spokesman of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced that Iran will soon retaliate for the US military’s armed piracy in the Sea of Oman.

The spokesman of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters stated in an announcement, “Aggressor America, violating the ceasefire and engaging in maritime piracy, fired upon one of Iran’s commercial ships in the waters of the Sea of Oman and disabled its navigation system. They further assaulted the vessel by landing a number of their terrorist riflemen onto the deck of the mentioned vessel.”

“We warn that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond to and retaliate for this armed piracy by the US military,” he emphasized.

MNA

News ID 243804

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News