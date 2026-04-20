Iran to soon respond to US military's armed piracy

The spokesman of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters stated in an announcement, “Aggressor America, violating the ceasefire and engaging in maritime piracy, fired upon one of Iran’s commercial ships in the waters of the Sea of Oman and disabled its navigation system. They further assaulted the vessel by landing a number of their terrorist riflemen onto the deck of the mentioned vessel.”

“We warn that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond to and retaliate for this armed piracy by the US military,” he emphasized.

MNA