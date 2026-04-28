No nuclear mandate or US contact during Araghchi’s reg. tour

The spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Ebrahim Rezaei told local Iranian media on Tuesday that “In today’s committee meeting, the Deputy Foreign Minister announced that during the Foreign Minister’s recent foreign trips to Pakistan, Oman, and Russia, there was no mandate for nuclear negotiations, and the subject of the trips and the axis of the Foreign Minister’s talks were bilateral relations and regional developments.”

He was explaining about Tuesday’s session with the Deputy Foreign Minister about the recent regional tour by Araghchi and his accompanying diplomatic delegation.

He added, “In this meeting, it was also emphasized that the Armed Forces are at the peak of readiness and will respond to any aggression at the highest level.”

MNA