US-Israeli aggression must end to restore regional peace

In a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, Pezeshkian rejected US claims that seek to justify the military aggression against Iran under the pretext of preventing the country from developing nuclear weapons.

He noted that the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, had firmly opposed nuclear weapons and issued a religious decree banning their development.

Pezeshkian also dismissed another US allegation portraying Iran as a source of regional instability, stressing that it is Israel that carries out attacks and assassinations in Lebanon, Gaza, Iran, Iraq, Qatar, and elsewhere, attempting to justify its actions under the guise of maintaining security while killing innocent people. Such aggressions, he said, only plunge the region into greater chaos and conflict.

The Iranian president further underscored Iran’s longstanding readiness -- expressed in both bilateral contacts and multilateral meetings, including on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York -- to provide transparency and accept monitoring of its peaceful nuclear activities.

Pezeshkian also proposed the establishment of a regional security framework composed of countries in the region, emphasizing that lasting peace and stability must be ensured by regional states themselves without foreign interference.

Referring to India’s rotating presidency of BRICS, he called on the group to play an independent and effective role in stopping the aggression against Iran and safeguarding regional and international peace and security.

For his part, Modi expressed India’s deep concern over rising tensions in West Asia and condemned attacks on energy infrastructure in the region, warning of their serious implications for global food and energy security, as well as international trade.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring the security of the Strait of Hormuz and maintaining freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf.

MNA/IRN