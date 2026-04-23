Hormuz transit charges yield first revenue for Iran: MP

Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Hamidreza Hajibabaei announced during an event in Lorestan Province that the first revenue generated from transit tolls in the Strait of Hormuz has been transferred to the account of the Central Bank of Iran.

He stated that the Iranian nation expects that the Strait of Hormuz belongs to Iran and that all ships passing through this route must pay the toll to Iran in the national currency, the Iranian rial.

Referring to the passage of 20 percent of the world’s oil and 35 percent of gas through the Strait of Hormuz, the MP noted that control over the waterway means Iran plays a significant role in the international economy.

Hajibabaei described dominance over the Strait of Hormuz as a major achievement of the resistance, saying the United States has pushed its vessels back by up to 200 kilometers out of fear.

He added that two violating vessels have so far been seized by Iran and that the number could increase if necessary.

MNA/TSN