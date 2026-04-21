Iran, Turkmenistan emphasize expanding transit, trade coop.

Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh and Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Reshit Meredow held a telephone conversation on Tuesday to discuss bilateral ties and strengthening cooperation in the fields of trade, economy and transit.

During the phone call, Iran’s roads minister, who is also the Iranian chairwoman of Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, hailed the supports and stances of Turkmenistan, calling for expanding economic cooperation, especially in the fields of transport and transit.

Turning to the recent situation and the importance of stabilizing transit routes, the roads minister considered Turkmenistan's move taken to increase the working hours of land borders an effective measure in facilitating road fleet’s traffic, emphasizing that the decision has played an important role in reducing border congestion and speeding up the transportation of goods to secure the common interests of the two countries and the Central Asian region.

She also emphasized the need to address some of the problems of the Iranian transport fleet in Turkmenistan and called for the removal of existing obstacles.

The foreign minister of Turkmenistan, for his part, expressed his country’s readiness to hold a meeting of Joint Economic Cooperation Commission at the earliest convenience, stressing the continued openness of borders for broadening cooperation with Iran.

Meredow announced Turkmenistan's readiness to pursue the relevant issues and develop joint economic and transit projects with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MNA/