Transit routes guarantee regional security: Pres. Pezeshkian

Speaking in the International Conference on Investment and Financing Opportunities of Rail and Road Corridors, held at IRIB International Conferences Center in the north of Tehran on Saturday and attended by Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh, Pezeshkian emphasized that transit routes are the way to peace and development which can ensure the regional peace and security.

Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to implement projects related to the country’s roads and vital arteries with power, speed, precision, and high quality, Pezeshkian highlighted.

“The communication routes and paths that connect us are the road to development and peace, and with the opening of these routes, the security of all of us will be ensured, the economies of countries will develop, and we will build a region full of peace, tranquility and friendship,” he said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to operationalize the railway and road crossings that have been designed and mapped out as the country's vital arteries as quickly as possible with its utmost strength, speed, precision, quality, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, he emphasized.

He stressed the need to accelerate the implementation of the transportation projects in the shortest time possible.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Pezeshkian pointed to the regional relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasizing that Iran considers neighboring countries as its friends, and even relatives. Iran has cultural and historical commonalities with the Republic of Azerbaijan; and also has intimate and close relations with neighboring Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Iran has a long history of interaction and coexistence with Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, and other countries in the region, which date back to many years ago, Pezeshkian highlighted.

Referring to the efforts of regional leaders to strengthen regional security and governance, President Pezeshkian pointed out that actions of the presidents of the regional countries to strengthen security and prevent tensions are worthy of appreciation.

He went on to say that countries including Republic of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Pakistan, Afghanistan and other countries of the region are trying to resolve problems through dialogue and cooperation, adding, “We believe these countries in the region are able to solve their problems without foreign intervention."

“The countries of the region do not need a guardian,” the president said, noting that Iran’s ties with Russia are “very deep and extensive” and that the agreements signed demonstrate projects have moved from approval to implementation, with any obstacles to be swiftly removed.

MA/6748498