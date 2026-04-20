  1. Economy
Apr 20, 2026, 4:14 PM

Oil prices jump about 5% over US action

Oil prices jump about 5% over US action

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – Oil prices jumped about 5% in Monday after the US Navy action in continued its naval bolckade against Iran and closure of Strait of Hormuz.

Global oil prices have jumped after US President Donald Trump said its navy had intercepted and seized an Iran-flagged cargo ship.
The Brent crude benchmark oil price jumped over 6% to around $96 (£71) a barrel, reversing the slump on Friday.
Brent crude futures advanced $4.37, or 4.8%, to $94.75 a barrel by 1148 GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate was up $4.76, or 5.7%, at $88.61.
MNA

News ID 243821

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