Iran’s crude price per barrel rises to $99 at global markets

Based on the latest data published on the Oil Price website, which dates back two days ago, the price of various Iranian oil products increased by more than three percent on this day.

Accordingly, the price of a barrel of Iranian light oil for delivery in the northwestern European region has reached $98.01. Iranian heavy oil and Foruzan field’s oil were traded in the region at prices of $96.11 and $96.36, respectively.

In the Mediterranean region, Iranian light oil was recorded at $97.36 and heavy oil at $95.21. Foruzan field’s oil was also priced at $95.46 per barrel.

The highest price of Iranian oil is related to the Egyptian port of Sidi Karir, where the price of a barrel of Iranian light oil in this region is $99.26. Iranian heavy oil in this region is $97.11 and Foruzan field’s oil is $97.36 per barrel.

MNA/6809709