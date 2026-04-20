Iran has no plans for next round of talks with US

Speaking at his weekly press conference on Monday morning, Baghaei touched on the latest international developments and the diplomatic efforts in the region on holding the next round of peace talks between Tehran and Washington.

Criticizing the United States for engaging in actions that contradict its claims of pursuing diplomacy, the spokesman said that from the very beginning of the ceasefire, Iran had faced “bad faith and constant complaints” from Washington.

The US initially claimed that Lebanon was not part of the ceasefire, despite Pakistan’s explicit assertion to the contrary, he explained.

Baqaei added that even after an understanding was reached, Iran encountered “maritime actions in the Strait of Hormuz,” including a US attack on an Iranian trade vessel on Sunday night, which he described as a violation of the ceasefire and “an act of aggression.”

He stressed that the US behavior does not align with its rhetoric, saying the inconsistency only deepens Iran’s mistrust toward the entire process. “Iran will make the necessary decisions about the future path with careful consideration of its national interests,” he added.

Addressing Washington’s approach to negotiations and the possibility of further attacks, the spokesperson said Iran cannot ignore the “very costly experience” of the past year. He stated that the United States had “betrayed diplomacy twice” and carried out attacks against Iran’s sovereignty and assets.

“All components of Iran are vigilantly monitoring any process,” Baqaei said, adding that even within diplomatic tracks, the country must remain cautious of the enemy’s plots.

MNA