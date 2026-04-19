Illegal naval blockade comes in violation of ceasefire: spox

“This action violates Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations; it constitutes an act of aggression under Article 3(c) of UN General Assembly Resolution 3314 (1974),” Baghaei said in statement on Sunday.
“Furthermore, by imposing intentional collective punishment on the Iranian people, this action amounts to a war crime and a crime against humanity,” he said.
MNA
TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Bagahei says that the US action in imposing a blockade on Iran's ports is not only a violation of the ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, but also it is an illegal and criminal move.
“This action violates Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations; it constitutes an act of aggression under Article 3(c) of UN General Assembly Resolution 3314 (1974),” Baghaei said in statement on Sunday.
News ID 243793
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