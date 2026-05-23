Iraq urges Iran-US deal for regional stability

In a phone call with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Hussein welcomed the constructive approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran and stressed the need to halt military tensions.

Araghchi briefed Hussein on the latest advances in the latest round of talks and the details of a new negotiating document.

Both ministers expressed appreciation for the good offices and roles played by Pakistan and Qatar in facilitating the mediation process.

Hussein voiced hope that the diplomatic track would yield results as quickly as possible and lead to a return of stability and calm to the region.

The call comes as Pakistan-mediated negotiations between Tehran and Washington continue, with a peace plan under discussion and the Strait of Hormuz remaining a focal point of tensions.

Iraq, which shares a long border with Iran and maintains ties with both Tehran and Washington, has consistently backed diplomatic efforts to end the war that began on February 28.

MNA