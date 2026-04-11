First phase of Pakistani-mediated Iran-US talks ends

The Iran-US talks, hosted by Pakistan, began on Saturday morning. According to the latest news from Islamabad, the first phase of the Pakistani mediated ceasefire talks ended on Saturday evening.

According to the local Iranian media correspondents from Islamabad, the expert teams of the Iranian and American negotiating teams, who had entered the negotiations hours earlier, are currently exchanging written texts on the issues under discussion after the end of in-person talks in first phase.

Fars correspondent has cited a person close to the Iranian negotiating team as saying that “Another round of negotiations will probably be held tonight or tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Iran's negotiating team has said that the US demands on the Strait of Hormuz and several other issues were excessive.

Furthermore, Tasnim News Agency correspondent reported from Islamabad that “While after the in-person expert talks between the Iranian and American delegations in Islamabad, the two sides had advanced to the stage of exchanging texts to reach a shared framework for the talks, the American delegation has prevented the progress of the process of talks with its usual excessive demands.”

“The consultations are still ongoing, but Iran insists on preserving its military achievements and emphasizes that the rights of the Iranian people must be ensured.”

“The issue of the Strait of Hormuz is one of the issues that was a matter of serious disagreement,” Tasnim reporter said.

Fars also has cited a source close to Iranian negotiating team as saying that although there are exchange of texts, it is not clear it yields results.

MNA