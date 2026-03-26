We do not hesitate to fight Taghuts: Yemeni leader

In a speech on Thursday, the Yemeni leader said that the US and the Zionist regimes are seeking to create “the Greater Middle East and the Greater Israel.”

He called on Arab states that cooperate with the Zionist regime to commit more crimes against Muslims to end their cooperation.

Al-Houthi also noted that even during the genocidal war on Gaza, some Arab states’ media insulted resistance fighters.

He pointed to the Islamic resistance in Lebanon led by Hezbollah, saying that any insult to Hezbollah will only serve the Zionists’ enemy.

He stressed that Hezbollah is only defending Lebanon.

“We do not hesitate to wage Jihad against our time’s Taghuts,” the Yemeni leader said, further stressing that “We do not have any aggressive intention against any Muslim nation.”

He later said that Yemen will not be nuetral and will enter the war when it is necessary.

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