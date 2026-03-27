  1. Politics
Mar 27, 2026, 9:06 AM

Iran launches 83rd wave of Operation True Promise 4

Iran launches 83rd wave of Operation True Promise 4

TEHRAN, Mar. 27 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced the launch of 83rd wave of Operation True Promise 4 deep inside the occupied territories and the place of deployment of terrorist US forces in the region. 

According to the Office of IRGC, the 83rd wave of Operation True Promise 4 was launched late on Thursday, under the codename of “Ya Imam Hussein (AS)” against positions of the child-killing Israeli regime and terrorist US bases in the region, using medium- and long-range systems, solid and liquid fuel, pinpoint and multi-warhead warheads, and destructive and loitering drones.

The operation was dedicated to the people in southern part of the country, located in the northern Persian Gulf, against the targets of the American and Zionist enemy, including Ashdod oil storage tanks and warehouses, position of the child-killing Israeli army in the town of Modi’in, the US military Information Exchange Center in the region, terrorist US army bases in Al-Dhafra and Udairi, Maintenance and Repair hangars for transport aircraft and drones at “Ali Al-Salem” airbase, fuel tanks for fighter jets of the terrorist US forces and the Patriot system maintenance and repair hangar at “Sheikh Issa” airbase with long-range and medium-range systems, solid and liquid fuel, pinpoint and multi-warhead warheads, and destructive and roaming drones, the IRGC stated. 

All missiles and drones fired from Iran towards the occupied territories and terrorist US bases struck their targets successfully, the IRGC added.

MNA/6784407

News ID 242951

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