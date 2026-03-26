Yemen’s Ansarullah ready to enter war in support for Iran



"As they have stated since the first day" of the unlawful aggression on February 28, Ansarullah "is on full alert and ready to enter the battlefield.”

The movement is prepared to enter the equation by exercising control over the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait as an instrument of pressure targeting the aggressors, according to Press TV.

The source emphasized that if controlling the strait became necessary to further "discipline" the enemy, not only does Iran alone have the capability to generate a credible threat in the strait, but the "heroic forces" of Ansarullah were also "fully prepared to play a skillful role."

The source noted that Ansarullah has previously demonstrated that closing the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and asserting the will of the resistance in the Red Sea is an easy task for it.

The group has on numerous occasions in the past deployed its extensive military might towards applying immense pressure on hostile parties.

After October 7, 2023, when the Israeli regime began a heavily-US-backed war of genocide against the Gaza Strip, the movement started, among other things, to impose a naval blockade on Israeli ships and vessels either heading towards or away from the occupied territories.

The blockade went on to impose significant costs on the regime's economy, prompting ships to take the markedly lengthier and costlier route around southern African to reach the territories.

MNA