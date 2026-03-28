Yemen’s Ansarullah vows to defend Iran, Axis of Resistance

In a message released late on Friday, Spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree emphasized that they will take direct military action if new coalitions join the US and Israel against Iran, use regional waters for hostile operations, or continue to escalate tensions in the region.

Yemen is prepared for direct military intervention if American-Israeli aggression against Iran and the Axis of Resistance continues to escalate, he highlighted.

"We confirm that our hands are on the trigger for direct military intervention," Saree maintained.

The spokesman, meanwhile, issued a series of demands from the aggressors.

He called on them to respond to diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the aggression, describing the atrocities as "unjust, oppressive, and unjustified" attacks "that harms global and regional stability and security and harms the global economy."

The statement further demanded implementation of the ceasefire agreement between the Israeli regime and the Gaza Strip's Hamas Resistance movement.

The statement also cautioned against any move to increase pressure on Yemen itself by tightening the blockade on the Arab Peninsula nation.

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