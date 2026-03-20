UN condemns escalation causing civilian suffering in Iran

On the threshold of welcoming the Persian New Year (Nowruz), the United Nations office, in a statement, reiterated its solidarity with the Iranian people, and acknowledged that this year had been a particularly difficult and deeply concerning.

The UN is saddened by the loss of life and extends its condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, it added, reminding the secretary-general's call for the protection of civilians, the immediate cessation of hostilities, and full compliance with international law.

It stressed the need for the protection of civilians and vital infrastructure under all circumstances.

Pledging to continue its activities in support of the Iranian people and the refugee communities hosted by the Islamic Republic of Iran in the coming year, the United Nations office hoped that this Nowruz will be a turning point in bringing peace to the people of Iran and the region.

MNA/IRN