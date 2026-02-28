Iran downs 12 aggressor drones: Khatam al-Anbia Base

The IRGC Khatam al-Anbia Unified Air Defense said on Saturday that at least 12 aggressor drones were shot down.
It added that the drones were either combat drones or reconnaissance.
MNA
