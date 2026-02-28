  1. Politics
Feb 28, 2026, 9:07 PM

Iran downs 12 aggressor drones: Khatam al-Anbia Base

Iran downs 12 aggressor drones: Khatam al-Anbia Base

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – IRGC Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense announced the shooting down of 12 drones belonging to the aggressors on Saturday.

The  IRGC Khatam al-Anbia Unified Air Defense said on Saturday that at least  12 aggressor drones were shot down.

It added that the drones were either combat drones or reconnaissance.

MNA

News ID 242249

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News