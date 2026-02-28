  1. Video
Feb 28, 2026, 8:54 PM

Iran drone hits building housing US troops in Bahrain

Iran drone hits building housing US troops in Bahrain

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Video footage shows an Iranian kamikaze drone hits a high-rise building in Bahraini capital which houses US troops there on Saturday night.

   

News ID 242250

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    Most Viewed