https://en.mehrnews.com/news/242250/ Feb 28, 2026, 8:54 PM News ID 242250 Video Video Feb 28, 2026, 8:54 PM Iran drone hits building housing US troops in Bahrain TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Video footage shows an Iranian kamikaze drone hits a high-rise building in Bahraini capital which houses US troops there on Saturday night. News ID 242250 کپی شد Related News India calls for restraint amid US-Israeli aggression on Iran VIDEO: Mashhad people deplore aggression at holy shrine Iran downs 12 aggressor drones: Khatam al-Anbia Base Kashmiris condemn US-Israeli aggression against Iran VIDEO: Moment Iranian missiles struck US base in Bahrain 14 US bases in region targeted in Iran strikes Araghchi calls for UNSC meeting amid US-Israeli aggression Tags US Troops Manama Drone Attack US-Israeli aggression on Iran
Your Comment