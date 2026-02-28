Army issues statement after retaliation against US, Israel

The General Staff of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army has issued its first official communique announcing the commencement of a major offensive drone operation against Israeli-occupied territories and all interests of the Israeli regime.

According to Statement No. 1, released by Iranian military authorities, "The children of the proud Iranian nation in the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, seeking assistance from Almighty God, have carried out their first extensive offensive drone operation against designated targets in the occupied territories and all interests of the Israeli regime."

The statement emphasizes that this military action represents an initial phase, declaring that "this operation will continue until the complete punishment of the aggressor enemies."

MNA