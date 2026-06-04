House approves measure to limit Trump's Iran war powers

The measure passed on Wednesday by a vote of 215-208, with Republican Representatives Thomas Massie, Brian Fitzpatrick, Tom Barrett, and Warren Davidson joining Democrats in support of the resolution, a report by Press TV said on Thursday.

The vote followed a sustained effort by Democrats in both chambers of Congress to restrict Trump's authority over military action involving Iran, an initiative that has attracted increasing Republican backing in recent weeks.

The resolution was introduced by Representative Gregory Meeks of New York, the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The vote had initially been scheduled for May 21, but was canceled by Republican leadership shortly before it was due to take place. At the time, Meeks accused House Speaker Mike Johnson of delaying consideration of the measure.

"A lot of my Republican colleagues are feeling the pressure back home when they're looking at the cost of food, the cost of gas," Meeks said.

The United States and the Israeli regime launched their latest bout of unprovoked aggression against Iran on February 28.

Iran responded by waging at least 100 waves of successful and strategic retaliatory strikes against sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets throughout the region.

The Islamic Republic also shut down the Strait of Hormuz to enemies and their allies, sending shockwaves throughout the global energy markets, including in the United States, where energy prices and, by extension, the prices of various commodities began to skyrocket.

Amid the situation, Trump announced a unilateral ceasefire on April 7.

"[Johnson] is feeling heat. He's trying to cover for the president. … But I think the time of him being able to cover for the president is rapidly ending," Meeks added.

The measure, known as a concurrent resolution, must still be approved by both chambers of Congress. It would not require the president's signature.

Ahead of the vote, Johnson defended lawmakers opposing the measure. "It, it weakens us, our position," he told CNN. "I think a war powers resolution right now is very untimely, and a very, very negative, and dangerous thing for the country," he said.

MNA