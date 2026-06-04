Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant hits record 80 billion kWh

Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), announced the achievement on Wednesday, saying the record was reached despite years of external pressure, threats, and challenging regional conditions, Press TV reported.

According to Eslami, the production of 80 billion kilowatt-hours of nuclear electricity has saved the equivalent of 131 million barrels of crude oil or 21.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

He said the country’s sole nuclear power plant has maintained safe and stable operations throughout its years of service.

Eslami added that the operations of the Bushehr plant have prevented the emission of 86.3 million tons of environmental pollutants over the years.

He described the achievement as another milestone for Iran’s nuclear industry and a symbol of the country’s self-reliance, technological capability and resilience.

The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is Iran’s only operational nuclear power facility and plays a key role in the country’s electricity generation sector.

The US and Israel targeted areas surrounding the facility several times during their aggression against Iran in March, raising concerns about the safety of civilian nuclear infrastructure.

Despite the attacks, the facility continued operating while adhering to the highest international safety standards and maintaining uninterrupted electricity production.

MNA