Feb 27, 2026, 9:13 AM

Araghchi says ready to facilitate Afghanistan-Pakistan talks

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has urged Afghanistan and Pakistan to resolve their differences through dialogue and good neighbourly principles, expressing Iran's readiness to facilitate peace talks between them.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged Afghanistan and Pakistan to resolve their differences through dialogue and good neighbourliness principles, as he highlighted the significance of the holy month of Ramadan as a time for self-restraint and Islamic solidarity.

In a post on X early Friday, Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s readiness to support the process, stating that his country is prepared to provide any necessary assistance to facilitate constructive dialogue, deepen mutual understanding, and promote cooperation between Kabul and Islamabad.

Pakistan's defence minister said early on Friday that the ​country ‌is in an "open ​war" with neighbouring Afghanistan, after both nations launched strikes overnight.

Pakistan carried out strikes in the Afghan capital, Kabul, and two other Afghan provinces overnight, Afghanistan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said, just hours after Afghanistan launched a cross-border attack on Pakistan.

