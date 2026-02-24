  1. Politics
Feb 24, 2026, 9:14 AM

In Geneva;

US meets Russian delegation for nuclear arms control

US meets Russian delegation for nuclear arms control

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – US officials met with a Russian delegation in Geneva on Monday to discuss forging a potential multilateral nuclear arms control treaty, according to media reports.

US officials met with a Russian delegation in Geneva on Monday to discuss forging a potential multilateral nuclear arms control treaty, Reuters quoted a US State Department official as saying.

According to him, the United States will meet with a Chinese delegation later on February 24. Earlier, the United States held good bilateral talks with Britain and France, the other two members of the UN Security Council. He called taking discussions to the five permanent UN SC members "the next logical step."

The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START Treaty), the last of the international legal restrictions on the deployment of nuclear weapons, expired on February 5 and was not extended through the fault of the United States. Washington said it expects to sign a better document by involving China.

MNA

News ID 242098

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News