Leader advisor denounces massacre of innocent children in war

In a message to a memorial ceremony for the victims of Minab school, senior Advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati recalled the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, established after the killing of thousands of Lebanese and Palestinian children in 1982.

He, who is also the chairman of the Board of Founders and Board of Trustees of Islamic Azad University, said that the United States and the criminal Israeli regime are repeating similar crimes, referring to the martyrdom of 168 Iranian children and their teachers at Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab on the first day of the recent war of aggression against Iran.

Describing attacks on children as unforgivable crimes, Velayati criticized Western intellectual traditions and accused some Western leaders of hypocrisy in invoking human rights.

He said Iran, drawing on Islamic teachings and its cultural heritage, seeks to amplify the voices of children suffering under war, particularly in Gaza and Lebanon, and called for stronger international mechanisms, legal action and protection of schools and educational institutions.

Velayati emphasized Iran’s readiness to cooperate multilaterally with other nations to safeguard children and promote a culture that respects the sanctity of children, teachers and schools worldwide.

MNA/IRN