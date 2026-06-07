Israel launches airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburb

Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that an Israeli strike with several missiles hit a residential building in a densely populated area in the Southern Suburb of the Lebanese capital.

The correspondent later reported that one person was martyred and several others were injured in the Israeli aggression on Beirut's Southern Suburb.

The attack coincided with an announcement by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and war minister Israel Katz, who announced that the Israeli military was carrying out strikes in Beirut's Southern Suburb.

Meanwhile, Israeli Kan channel reported that the Trump administration was notified ahead of the strike.

The Israeli aggression comes as Lebanon's official leadership continues to insist on direct negotiations with the occupation, a course rejected by the resistance, its support base, and patriots from across Lebanon's political spectrum.

MNA