Zionist regime bombs Beirut in breach of ceasefire

According to media reports, the US is informed of Israel's attack on Beirut's southern suburbs. The Zionist regime's Channel 15 reported: Israeli officials had informed Washington of their intention before attacking Beirut's Dahiya. Israeli military confirmed that it attacked Beirut's southern suburbs.

Confirming the Dahiya attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed, "We will not allow Hezbollah to target us and we will act in kind."

The Zionist regime claimed to have targeted Hezbollah's headquarters in Dahiya.

An Al-Jazeera reporter said that Israel targeted the Al-Ghadir neighborhood in the Beirut suburb.

This is while Israeli media reported that an apartment in the Al-Muriej district in the suburb was targeted with three missiles in the attack.

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