Leader thanks Sunni scholars in Hormozgan for unity

The message was conveyed in writing to Sunni seminarians and clerics in the province. The Leader thanked them for their “expression of sympathy, cooperation, and declaration of allegiance.”

Hormozgan’s representative of the Leader and Friday prayers leader of Bandar Abbas, Mohammad Ebadizadeh, confirmed receipt of the message, stressing the “lofty status of unity among the Islamic Ummah.”

He said the message carries “high value” and was issued to strengthen national cohesion, reinforce solidarity, and deepen ties among different segments of the Islamic community.

Ebadizadeh also referred to statements by Sunni scholars in the province condemning the terrorist attacks by the Israeli regime and the United States, which led to the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and senior military commanders.

He said their declaration of allegiance to his successor, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, reflects their “awareness, loyalty and commitment to the values of the Islamic Revolution.”

He added that the Leader’s written response underscores the role of religious elites in advancing dignity, strength, and national objectives.

In his message, Ayatollah Khamenei thanked the Sunni scholars of the province for they expressions of sympathy and condolences for the martyrdom of the late Leader.

“I would like to express my gratitude for your kind words towards this matter,” he wrote.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was assassinated in US-Israeli airstrikes on February 28, when the two regimes launched a war of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MNA/IRN