North Korea tests-fires short-range ballistic missiles

The launch was attended by leader Kim Jong-un to evaluate the missile’s warhead capability, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The purpose of the test-fire was to “verify the characteristics and power of cluster bomb warhead and fragmentation mine warhead applied to the tactical ballistic missile,” the agency reported.

It added that five of the tactical missiles struck a target area near an island at a distance of roughly 136 kilometers (85 miles) with “very high density.”

According to KCNA, Kim expressed “great satisfaction” with the launch, saying it was of “weighty significance.”

MNA