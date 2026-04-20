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Apr 20, 2026, 12:15 PM

North Korea tests-fires short-range ballistic missiles

North Korea tests-fires short-range ballistic missiles

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – North Korea announced Monday that it had test-fired five short-range Hwasongpho-11 Ra surface-to-surface tactical ballistic missiles following reports by South Korea and Japan of launches toward the East Sea.

The launch was attended by leader Kim Jong-un to evaluate the missile’s warhead capability, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The purpose of the test-fire was to “verify the characteristics and power of cluster bomb warhead and fragmentation mine warhead applied to the tactical ballistic missile,” the agency reported.

It added that five of the tactical missiles struck a target area near an island at a distance of roughly 136 kilometers (85 miles) with “very high density.”

According to KCNA, Kim expressed “great satisfaction” with the launch, saying it was of “weighty significance.”

MNA

News ID 243812

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