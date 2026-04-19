IRGC Navy responds to US navy shooting at Iranian vessel

Mehr correspondent has learned that today, Sunday, in response to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the return of Indian and British commercial ships and the control measures of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, American terrorist forces deployed to the waters surrounding the Sea of Oman opened fire on an Iranian merchant ship to force it to return to Iranian territorial waters.

However, with the timely presence and rapid response of the IRGC naval units in support of the Iranian ship, the Americans were forced to retreat and flee the area.

MNA