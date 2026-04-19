  1. Politics
Apr 19, 2026, 8:57 PM

IRGC Navy responds to US navy shooting at Iranian vessel

IRGC Navy responds to US navy shooting at Iranian vessel

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – The IRGC Navy rapid reaction forces responded to the shooting at an Iranian commercial ship by American terrorist forces around the Sea of Oman and forced the Americans to retreat and flee.

Mehr correspondent has learned that today, Sunday, in response to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the return of Indian and British commercial ships and the control measures of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, American terrorist forces deployed to the waters surrounding the Sea of Oman opened fire on an Iranian merchant ship to force it to return to Iranian territorial waters.

However, with the timely presence and rapid response of the IRGC naval units in support of the Iranian ship, the Americans were forced to retreat and flee the area.

MNA

News ID 243798

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