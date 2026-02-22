Tar Halva: Traditional Iranian Ramadan dessert

As Ramadan arrives in southern Iran, the atmosphere shifts. In the historic city of Shiraz, the scent of fresh bread, dates, and homemade sweets fills homes before sunset. Among the many foods prepared for iftar, one traditional sweet continues to hold a special place on the table: Tar Halva.

Tar Halva has long been a staple of iftar tables in Shiraz. Made from wheat flour, natural syrups, and oil, the sweet is valued for its energy-boosting properties and what locals describe as its “warming” nature — qualities considered beneficial after a full day of fasting.

Despite the growing popularity of modern desserts and industrial sweets, Tar Halva has retained its place in Ramadan traditions.

More than just a sweet dish, Tar Halva forms part of the collective memory of Ramadan in Iran's Shiraz — recalling family gatherings before the sunset call to prayer, when households would break their fast with simple, homemade foods.

Mohammad Ramazani-Pour, a veteran Shirazi cook who prepares Tar Halva each Ramadan, says the essence of the sweet lies not only in its ingredients but in the process.

“Before it is a food, it is patience,” he explains.

The preparation begins with high-quality, sifted wheat flour. The flour is poured into a large pot or pan and toasted slowly over gentle heat. This stage is critical: the flour must not burn but gradually lose its raw aroma and turn a light golden-cream color.

Continuous stirring is essential. According to traditional wisdom, if the cook’s arm does not tire, the Tar Halva will not turn out properly.

Once the flour reaches the correct color, oil is added gradually while stirring continues to prevent clumping. Some use animal fat, others liquid oil, and some a combination of both.

The sweetness comes from strained grape syrup or date syrup, which is incorporated slowly. At this stage, the mixture darkens, and its aroma intensifies. Spices such as saffron and cardamom are added at the end to preserve their fragrance.

The sweet is ready when it thickens and begins to pull away from the sides of the pot — neither too soft nor too firm.

From a food science perspective, Tar Halva aligns with the nutritional needs of fasting.

Zahra Mohammadi-Nia, a senior food industry specialist, describes it as a simple yet purposeful snack suited to Ramadan. The toasted wheat flour not only improves flavor but also enhances digestibility. Gentle heat partially alters the starch structure, making it more accessible while removing the raw taste — a factor that significantly influences final quality.

Grape or date syrup serves as a natural source of simple, easily absorbed sugars. After hours of fasting, these sugars help restore lost energy quickly.

Unlike many sweets that contain refined sugars, artificial colors, and preservatives, homemade Tar Halva contains no additives. When prepared hygienically and with controlled amounts of oil and syrup, it can be considered a more natural alternative to processed desserts.

Moderate fat content also contributes to satiety and helps prevent rapid blood sugar drops.

The continued presence of Tar Halva on Ramadan tables reflects more than taste preference. It signals the preservation of culinary heritage at a time when processed foods dominate many markets.

