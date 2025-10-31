Iran could become among top 10 countries in AI: VP

Speaking at the General Assembly of Academy of Sciences, he stated that Iran has a single-digit rank in the world in the field of nanotechnology as Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has emphasized in this regard.

Iran has high potential to become among the world’s top 10 countries in AI which is achievable, Aref underlined.

He seized this opportunity to express his thanks to the nonstop and unflinching efforts of all scientists, researchers and university lecturers of the country over the past four decades, highlighting that higher education system, and scientific sector of the country have always been successful since the beginning of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Turning to the scientific and technological strategy of the Vision Document, the first vice president stated, “In this Vision Plan, it is planned that the country should stand at the first place in science and technology in the region.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Aref pointed to the impact of sanctions in Iran’s economy, adding that the administration of President Pezeshkian is making its utmost effort to solve economic problems facing the noble people of the country.

Referring to the 12-day Israeli-US aggression on the country back in June, Aref said that the Iranian nation came out victorious despite the fact that the opposite side employed all its means, including the most advanced warfare equipment.

