Fire in church in US injures five

A firefighter and a civilian, are fighting for their lives after Abundant Life Life Fellowship in Boonville erupted into flames on Tuesday, according to local media.

The firefighter had just walked inside the property to investigate a gas smell at around 10:23 am when the explosion unfolded, New York State Police said.

The first responder and a civilian were rushed to the hospital where they were listed in critical condition, authorities confirmed.

Three others suffered injuries that are non-life-threatening.

The pastor and another parishioner suffered burns, according to a statement posted on the church’s Facebook page, but are expected to recover.

