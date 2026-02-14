Hamas denounces brutal torture of prisoners as war crimes

According to a statement cited by Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV network, Hamas said the abuses at Ofer Prison, overseen by Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, violate international law and constitute a clear challenge to global norms.

The statement also criticized international silence and the approval of the death penalty, saying these measures embolden a “fascist regime” to continue violent practices inside prisons.

Earlier, Ahmad Al-Farra, head of Nasser Hospital in Gaza, said the severity of the torture has made identifying prisoner remains extremely difficult.

He added that while Israeli authorities are aware of the identities of bodies returned to Gaza, they withhold the names, and only one in seven can be positively identified.

Al-Farra described cases where decomposition or torture erased key identifying features, with some bodies reportedly stuffed with cotton, suggesting organ theft. He also noted signs of torture on the stomachs of some corpses, including burns from hot rods, indicating they were burned before death.

Hamas called on the international community to respond, labeling the abuses an ongoing war crime that demands accountability.

MNA