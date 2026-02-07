Iran transits about 14m tons of goods in 10 months: Official

Director-General of International Transport and Transit Office of Iran’s Roads Maintenance and Transportation Organization Javad Hedayati emphasized that 13,852,905 tons of non-oil goods have been transited via the land borders of the country between March 21, 2025 and January 22, 2026.

In this period, 11,122,498 tons of goods were exported from the country in the first 10 months of the country, he said, adding that 2,105,354 tons of goods have been imported into the country between March 21, 2025 and January 22, 2026.

Presently, 26 border terminals in 12 provinces of the country are busy active in exchanging goods and transporting passengers between Iran and neighboring states, Hedayati underlined.

Turning to Iran’s geographical situation in Asia and business markets of neighboring countries, he emphasized that the development of the road transportation infrastructures and strengthening of logistics services can help boom transit of goods via Iran.

