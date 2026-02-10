Iran economy min. meets with Qatari, Pak, Uzbek counterparts

During the meeting, Iran’s economy minister met and held talks with Qatari Economy Minister Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari to explore avenues for deepening and expanding bilateral economic cooperation, developing joint investments and utilizing the mutual capacities of the two countries.

Qatari minister of economy, for his part, emphasizing the significance of expansion of economic relations between Tehran and Doha.

The second AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies is being held with the participation of finance ministers, central bank governors, and senior economic officials from various countries, hosted jointly by the Saudi Ministry of Finance and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This summit serves as a platform for exchanging views on shared challenges and opportunities for emerging economies and strengthening regional and international cooperation in the field of economic policies.

On the sidelines of the second AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies, jointly hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Finance and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Madanizadeh met with Muhammad Al Jasser, the President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).

During this meeting, the two sides exchanged views on ways to expand cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Development Bank, particularly in financing developmental projects, utilizing the bank's existing capacities, and strengthening financial and economic interactions.

Madanizadeh also held separate meetings with Jamshid Kuchkarov, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, to discuss the development of bilateral and regional economic cooperation.

In the meeting with the Uzbek Minister of Economy and Finance, key topics such as joint investment, the development of transit routes, logistical cooperation, and bilateral economic programs were discussed.

Both parties emphasized the continuation of technical and financial interactions to facilitate trade relations.

Additionally, in the meeting with Pakistan's Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, issues including customs and border cooperation, the expansion of economic ties, facilitation of mutual trade, and increasing bilateral financial exchanges were raised and reviewed.

Both sides underscored the importance of utilizing shared capacities to expand regional trade and facilitate the transit of goods.

Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF) Ali Madanizadeh arrived in Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh on Saturday to take part in the second edition of the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies (ACEME).

MNA