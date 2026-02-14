Israeli army kills 72,051 Palestinians in Gaza since Oct. 07

The Palestinian medical institution put the total number of people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the start of the war in the enclave at 171,706.

The bodies of two martyrs have also been transferred to the hospital in the past few hours. Fifteen people have also been injured during this period, the report stated.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

Since the ceasefire was established on October 11, 2025, 591 people have been martyred and 1,598 others have been injured. Also, bodies of 726 martyrs have been recovered from the rubble during this period.

