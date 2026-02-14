Serbia’s FM congratulates Iran on Islamic Revolution Anniv.

Marko Đurić, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, sent a message to Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi congratulating the Islamic Republic of Iran on the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

In his message, Đurić extended his wishes for continued progress and prosperity to the government and people of Iran. He emphasized the importance of maintaining and further developing friendly bilateral relations in line with mutual interests.

The Serbian foreign minister also expressed appreciation for Iran’s principled support of Serbia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He voiced hope that cooperation between the two countries would continue to expand in the future.

