Tehran to host 19th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission

Holding Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission is an important opportunity for deepening and strengthening strategies relations between the two countries, he underlined.

The oil minister emphasized the significance of the strategic relations between Iran and Russia and called on all responsible officials and organizations to provide suitable grounds for materializing the common goals and accelerating the implementation of priority projects.

Prioritized projects and agreements in the fields of trade, energy, transportation, finance and banking, peaceful nuclear energy, healthcare, and other economic sectors will be reviewed and formulated in an expert-level meeting on February 16 and 17, and final cooperation documents will be signed on February 18.

Turning to the regional and international situation, Paknejad added that strengthening the economic cooperation between Iran and Russia can play an effective role in promoting the economic potential of the two countries.

