Feb 14, 2026, 5:59 PM

Israel continues ceasefire violations with attack on Gaza

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – The Israeli regime's army persisted in violating the ceasefire agreement by shelling several areas across the Gaza Strip with artillery.

Attacks by the Zionist regime on the Gaza Strip and breaches of the ceasefire remain ongoing.

According to Palestinian sources, the Israeli regime's army tanks shelled areas east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

These sources reported that eastern parts of the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza were also targeted by tank fire from the occupying forces, Al Jazeera reported. 

The sources added that enemy artillery struck locations east of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

The Zionists further demolished and destroyed additional residential buildings still standing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

