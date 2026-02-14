  1. Sports
Persepolis stunned by Gol Gohar at PGPL

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – Persepolis football team of Tehran suffered a heavy 3-1 loss to Gol Gohar of Sirjan in the Matchweek 21 of the 2025/26 Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Saturday.

Pouya Pourali started scoring for the hosts Gol Gohar in the match held in southern city of Sirjan at the minute of 19, followed by two other goals by Pourya Latififar in the minutes of 35 and 53.

Igor Sergeev scored the only goal of the Tehranian team (the Reds) in 45 minute.

The victory sent the Sirjani team to the top of the PGPL table above Tractor, Esteghlal and Sepahan, while depriving the giant Tehranian Reds of climbing to the top.

Earlier in the day, Kheybar Khorramabad edged past Malavan 1–0, while bottom-placed Mes Rafsanjan defeated Paykan 2–0 in Tehran.

